DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,418 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of DT Midstream worth $23,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 12.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 246.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 75,710 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

DTM opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.80. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $61.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.44%.

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 19,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

