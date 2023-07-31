Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.82.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $93.82. 106,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

