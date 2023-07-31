Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.26.

Shares of EGRX traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.64. 24,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,427. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $270.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.88 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.40%. Analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EGRX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,605,259.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,590.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

