Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $255,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock opened at $3,012.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,715.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,598.29. The firm has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $3,016.23.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,953. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,859.20.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

