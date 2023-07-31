Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,250 shares of company stock worth $2,752,020. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FI opened at $124.99 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $130.74. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.30.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

