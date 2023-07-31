Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $145.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.09.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $137.85 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,399 shares of company stock worth $3,448,323. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,575,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,555,333,000 after acquiring an additional 272,146 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808,956 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $698,212,000 after purchasing an additional 52,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

