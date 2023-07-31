Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2,882.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,944,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $453.98. 246,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,407. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $469.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 746,556 shares of company stock valued at $334,342,879. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $408.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.