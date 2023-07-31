Emerald Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 12,805 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after buying an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 48.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after buying an additional 5,445,011 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW opened at $66.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average of $61.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

