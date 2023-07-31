Emerald Advisers LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,923,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,042 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 324,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,055,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,707,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $108.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.68 and its 200-day moving average is $126.67. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.75 and a one year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

