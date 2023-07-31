Emerald Advisers LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.08.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $121.00 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

