Emerald Advisers LLC Has $719,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,723 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 675.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 92,992 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $38.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.42.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,183. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.