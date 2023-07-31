Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hess by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. UBS Group started coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.29.

Hess Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $150.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.74 and a 200 day moving average of $138.13.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.