Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $2.48 Million in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of Axos Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $48.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.44. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

