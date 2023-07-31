Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,399. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.06.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $49.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

