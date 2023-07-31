Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 125.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH opened at $154.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.24.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.