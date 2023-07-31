Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 225 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.5% during the first quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 71.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $233,856,000 after purchasing an additional 459,615 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,597,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ META opened at $324.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.72. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $831.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.65.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

