Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 6,881 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $3,681,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Archon Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 2.4 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.78.

NYSE:H opened at $125.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.09. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 11.28%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.