Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 8,806 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Crown by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $94.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $102.68.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Crown’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

