Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 92 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $234.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $8,608,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,054,401.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,561 shares of company stock worth $27,644,355. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

