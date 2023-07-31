Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires New Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,960 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 42.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel F. Weir acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TFSL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,081. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.49.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. TFS Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.20 million. Research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TFS Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

