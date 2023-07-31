Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires New Shares in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $19.97. 15,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,337. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $20.03.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.12 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 122.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

