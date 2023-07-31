Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires New Shares in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.10% of Univest Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 333.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Univest Financial by 22.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Univest Financial

In other Univest Financial news, Director Martin P. Connor purchased 5,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of UVSP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UVSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

