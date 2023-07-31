Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 236,471 Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) by 199.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,471 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in CVRx were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CVRx by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 426,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 251,433 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVRx in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVRx in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVRx by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 72,028 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVRx by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 314,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVRX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,269. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.12 and a current ratio of 15.15. CVRx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

CVRx ( NASDAQ:CVRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 39.80% and a negative net margin of 140.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVRX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVRx from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on CVRx from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

