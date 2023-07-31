Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys New Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

OCSL traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 43,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,922. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.79 and a beta of 1.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,445.80%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

