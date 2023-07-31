Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys New Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,254,763.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RMBS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.80. 83,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,755. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.67 and a beta of 1.27. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Rambus’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Further Reading

