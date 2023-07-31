Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,238 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,830,000 after buying an additional 110,642 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CNB Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 700,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,303 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNB Financial by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 579,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after acquiring an additional 68,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNB Financial

CNB Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Peter F. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,881.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,052 shares of company stock worth $95,302. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNB Financial stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,544. CNB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

