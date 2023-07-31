Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Grows Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 324.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in OneMain were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth about $14,461,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 402.5% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE OMF traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.01. 28,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,903. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.70. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $48.64.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23). OneMain had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.15.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

