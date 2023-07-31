Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Grows Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.16% of AAR worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AAR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AAR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of AAR by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $697,207.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $697,207.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,668,863.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Stock Up 0.4 %

AIR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.56. 3,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,135. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.61. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

AAR Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Read More

