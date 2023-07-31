Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $5.84 Million Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 245.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,175 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 4.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 7.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVER stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.01. 10,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,991. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $228.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.09.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $25,074.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 158,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,280 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $74,332.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,970.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,634 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $25,074.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 158,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,271 shares of company stock worth $117,979. 38.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

