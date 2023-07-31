Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $673,000 in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.09% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 648,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 41,982 shares in the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 849,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 494,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $4,295,652,000,000.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $15.04.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.74 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 40.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.