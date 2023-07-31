Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $746,000 in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 250.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $5,518,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $3,712,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

NYSE MAIN traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $42.41. 25,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,180. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $120.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAIN. Hovde Group raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Main Street Capital

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

