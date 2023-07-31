Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New $677,000 Investment in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.08% of Ellington Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFC remained flat at $13.67 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,426. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 46.90 and a current ratio of 46.90.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $27.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.17%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -264.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Ellington Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also

