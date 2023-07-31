Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New $731,000 Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.66. 327,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,448. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.36%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

