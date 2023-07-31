Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New Investment in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.10% of Harmonic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLIT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 20.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,776,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,924,000 after buying an additional 301,620 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth $816,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Harmonic by 15.0% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 575,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 79.0% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 701,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 309,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Harmonic Price Performance

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.91. 54,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $157.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

