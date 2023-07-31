Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases New Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 782 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of FCNCA traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,435.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,457.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,295.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1,015.81.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.17 by ($1.08). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 66.92% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.