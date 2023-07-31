Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases Shares of 56,370 F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,370 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 248,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 49.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 50,271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 37.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNB stock remained flat at $12.79 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,473. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNB. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

