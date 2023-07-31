Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 106,850 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,850 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $21,099,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,976,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arhaus by 985.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 565,276 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,511,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Arhaus by 405.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 464,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 372,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARHS. TheStreet raised shares of Arhaus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of ARHS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.23. 30,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,046. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Arhaus had a return on equity of 86.28% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $304.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

