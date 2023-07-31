Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 19,820 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,820 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

FFIN traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.67. 8,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,871. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

FFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 18,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,794.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

