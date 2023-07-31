Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes $710,000 Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $3,131,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 626.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 153,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Rithm Capital stock remained flat at $10.17 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,978. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RITM shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Further Reading

