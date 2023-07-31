Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,237 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.28% of Primis Financial worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 363,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 447,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 88,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primis Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,611. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $231.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Primis Financial had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Primis Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

