Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,710,000 after buying an additional 50,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,719,000 after buying an additional 229,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE EMR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.63. 152,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,413. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

