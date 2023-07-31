Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $210.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.21.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

ENPH stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.86. 681,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,240. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $145.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

