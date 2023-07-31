Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

EXEL traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.80. 40,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,988. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $22.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $408.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.91 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

