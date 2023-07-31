Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPO. UBS Group assumed coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Trading Down 0.2 %

EXPO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,653. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $112.75.

Insider Activity at Exponent

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Exponent had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $129.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exponent will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Exponent news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $470,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exponent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,414,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,778,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.3% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,169,000 after buying an additional 33,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.