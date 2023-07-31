Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lowered by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $421.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

