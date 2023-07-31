Forza Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.4% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Shares of XOM opened at $104.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.13. The stock has a market cap of $421.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

