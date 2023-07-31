FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 30.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 63,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,815.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,815.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $78,546.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,153.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,324 shares of company stock worth $7,623,769. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $90.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average is $86.13. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.