FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 296 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,555,000 after acquiring an additional 408,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,811,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,877,000 after buying an additional 2,346,136 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.82.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.