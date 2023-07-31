FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 433 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,446,116,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.88 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

