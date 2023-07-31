FourThought Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.23.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

ES opened at $72.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.